Paper Beast PSVR2 Version Announced, Will Have Upgrade Path

Paper Beast was one of PSVR’s most unique games, and now it has the chance to have the same title for PSVR2. Pixel Reef has announced a Paper Beast PSVR2 upgrade that will be coming out on September 27 and have more than a graphical boost.

The Paper Beast PSVR2 port will include a flat version of the game, too

Unlike the PS4 original which required PSVR, Paper Beast on PS5 will be playable without PSVR2. Playing it outside of VR will enable the game to run at 4K. The VR version, however, will have a slew of improvements, as well, including smoother locomotion. Both will support HDR, more detailed textures (the water and sand were specifically mentioned), and new lighting. The sandbox is also bigger now and will have more creatures and plants.

While it wasn’t initially clear if there would be an upgrade path for those who own the game on PS4, Pixel Reef’s PR told PlayStation LifeStyle that “owners of the PS4 version will indeed be able to update to the PS5 version for a small price.” However, details on that price are coming at a later date.

Many PlayStation players likely have Paper Beast in the digital libraries, as it was one of the games offered in Sony’s Play at Home initiative in March 2021. Of that bunch, Rez Infinite, Moss, and Thumper also got PSVR2 ports, all of which had premium upgrade fees. Moss didn’t even have an upgrade path at all, while the upgrade fees for Rez and Thumper were $9.99 and $4.99, respectively.

Paper Beats is a surreal title that first came out in 2020 to an average review score of 79. It has players exploring an otherworldly planet full of, fittingly, beasts made out of paper. These beasts also play a key role in its unique puzzles.