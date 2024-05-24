Killer Klowns from Outer Space The Game: IllFonic Reveals New Dowtown Map

Roll up, roll up! Come and see a brand-new Killer Klowns from Outer Space game map from IllFonic and Teravision Games before next month’s launch.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game map is one for the fans

Classic horror fans have been anticipating the PS5 launch of Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game, with some lucky con-goers getting to experience it early. Throughout the journey, we’ve sprinted around rides at the Amusement Park, and quietly snuck through the makeout spot at Top Of the World. PlayStation Blog brought a first look at a never-before-seen map: Downtown Crescent Cove.

This map has a wide-spanning open-air plaza as well as tighter building interiors to promote varied gameplay. Explore manmade and organic spaces while you maneuver around deserted vehicles strewn throughout. Take advantage of the higher points so you may peer over and through the avenues and alleyways. As you’re making your way, you may discover the familiar Police Station or the Biker’s alley, giving you the movie experience and immersing you further into the Killer Klowns universe.

Terrorize the town as you chase and harvest humans under the glow of neon signs and streetlights. Recruit Lackey Klowns to patrol the streets, detect humans, hook cotton candy cocoons, and keep your operation running at maximum efficiency. Choose from an arsenal of weapons and abilities to track and cocoon humans– or just smear the pavement with them. Take note of the exits around town, and foil any escape attempts– but watch out for those pesky humans as they may be wielding some tools and weapons of their own. Light the town up as you fill the Lackey Generators, causing an electrifying spectacle, and ultimately: Klownpocalypse, the explosive end-of-match event that destroys all humans.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space will be out June 4, 2024 on PS5.