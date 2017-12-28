Best Action Game of 2017 – Winner

The end of the year has rolled around, which means it’s time to sum up 2017 with the Game of the Year Awards. PlayStation LifeStyle is doing our year-end awards slightly different from previous years. We wanted to put more importance on the nomination for each award, so we limited each category to five games. That’s not many, especially in a year stacked with great titles. It took a lot of careful deliberation to come up with each list.

As far as action games go, it was a memorable year in gaming. Not only did some original ideas get executed excellently, we also saw sequels in some incredible series. We also saw a new action game from PlatinumGames, which is almost always a treat.

Last week, we announced PlayStation LifeStyle’s nominees for the Best Action Game of 2017. Here’s a reminder of what got nominated:

Best Action Game of 2017 Winner

NieR: Automata

Not only is NieR: Automata a fantastic third-person action game, it also regularly turns into a shooter (of the top-down and vertical varieties) and 2D platformer. It never feels out of place, though, and it all blends together to create one of the most unique action games in years. Our review said,”Nier: Automata brings back the same mixed gameplay that helped make the original so enjoyable, and has improved on it tenfold. While the game is primarily played in a three-dimensional third-person perspective, it occasionally switches to either a pseudo two-dimensional top-down or side-scrolling view. Combat is significantly faster-paced than the original, owing to new series developer PlatinumGames. It also features shoot-em-up and bullet hell elements, especially during its pseudo two-dimensional sections that sometimes feature combat in flight units. All this in addition to the game’s setting make the mixed gameplay work and fit significantly better than it did in the original.”

The rest of our Game of the Year 2017 award winners will be announced during this week, leading up to the reveal of PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2017 on December 29. This year will go down as one of the greatest in gaming, so we’re very excited to unveil all of our picks!

Of course, we’d also love to hear what you think. Did your favorite action game of 2017 match our pick, or would you have liked to see one of the other nominees take the award? Stay tuned to find out the rest of the winners this week!

