Monster Hunter: World Japanese Commercial is Strange

Capcom has released a new commercial for Monster Hunter: World in Japan, and it’s pretty strange. Of course, who would use their money responsibly if there’s a Monster Hunter game to buy? Monster Hunter: World will release on January 26 in the West.

Check out the the Monster Hunter: World commercial. Don’t worry, there are subtitles:

Still torn on if you want Monster Hunter: World? Check out our preview:

While I was pretty much sold on the PlayStation 4 title at E3, there was some weariness from fans online. Would this still be the same Monster Hunter that they love? Well, I got to go hands-on with it at PAX West, and I’ve got some good news. This is still very much Monster Hunter at its core, and I’d go as far to say it’s the biggest step forward the series has taken in a decade. My PAX West 2017 demo was a multiplayer session, as I got to team up with four other aspiring hunters. Our goal was to hunt a Great Jagras that was roaming the area. Before we got started, I had to choose a weapon to use. While all of the weapons were available, I ended up just going with a sword and shield since it’s what I’m most comfortable with. A bit boring, but what can I say? It works. Anyone who has played Monster Hunter in the past knows that locating the beast you’re trying to hunt is half the fun. Unfortunately, I didn’t actually get to experience much of the tracking portion. The lizard-like beast ran right up to me after about 30 seconds of using the new guide fireflies and looking at some footprints. It was sort of anticlimactic, but it did mean that I got to get into the action quickly.

Monster Hunter: World will release on January 26 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.