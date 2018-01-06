Horizon Zero Dawn and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild Lead 2018’s GDC Awards Nominees

The 18th annual Game Developers Choice Awards will take place at this year’s Game Developers Conference (GDC) in March, the nominees for which have now been announced. With six nominations each, Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn and Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the The Wild take the lead.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

The ceremony will be held on Wednesday, March 21.