Sony Expects PlayStation VR Library to Increase to 280 Titles in 2018

Sony Interactive Entertainment has told Nikkei (via Siliconera) that the company aims to increase the number of titles in PlayStation VR’s library to 280 by the end of 2018. At present, the company’s virtual reality lineup offers 150 titles.

Back in December, Sony announced that PS VR had sold over two million units worldwide. In its statement to Nikkei, the company said that it’s thanks to this number that it’s able to expand the library as an increasing amount of studios now want to be involved in PS VR game development.

We are delighted that so many people are enjoying the unique entertainment proposition of PlayStation 4 and that an emerging technology like PlayStation VR continues to gain traction,” said former SIE chariman Andrew House last month. “I cannot thank our fans and partners enough. Their support, since the launch of very first PlayStation in 1994, has helped to make PlayStation one of the biggest console gaming network in the world.”

Sony also promised that it’ll continue to expand both PS4 and PS VR “to deliver entertainment experiences that are only possible on PlayStation.”

At PSX 2017, a slew of PS VR titles were announced while others were given release dates. We’ll continue to update our readers with further announcements.

[Source: Nikkei]