View 30+ Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night Gameplay Screens

Atlus wasn’t content to just release a new trailer for Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night. The Japanese publisher also released over 30 screenshots for the upcoming rhythm game. It’s a great way to see what the game has to offer before it releases on May 24, 2018 in Japan.
Check out the new Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night gameplay screenshots below:
View the Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night tracklist below:
- Brand New Days (Yuyoyuppe Remix)
- Mass Destruction
- When The Moon’s Reaching Out Stars (Hideki Naganuma Remix)
- Want to be Close (ATOLS Remix)
- Shinsou Shinri (Lotus Juice Remix)
- Deep Breath Deep Breath (Yuu Miyake Remix)
- Soul Phrase
- Light the Fire Up in the Night “KAGEJIKAN” + “MAYONAKA”
- Burn My Dread (Novoiski Remix)
- When the Moon’s Reaching Out Stars
- Time (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)
- Wiping All Out (Atlus Kozuka Remix)
- A Way of Life (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)
- Heartful Cry (Atlus Konishi Remix)
- Light the Fire Up in the Night “KAGEJIKAN” + “MAYONAKA” (sasakure.UK Remix)
- Mass Destruction (Tetsuya Kobayashi Remix)
- Subete no Hito no Tamashii no Tatakai (T.Komine Remix)
- Burn My Dread
- Subete no Hito no Tamashii no Tatakai (Daisuke Asakura Remix)
- Kimi no Kioku (Atlus Meguro Remix)
- Our Moment
- Moonlight Serendipity
- Mass Destruction (Persona Music FES 2013)
- Burn My Dread -Last Battle-
- Brand New Days
For more on the upcoming rhythm titles, learn why they won’t have a traditional story mode like Persona 4: Dancing All Night did:
The latest issue of Famitsu has more information on the two newly announced Persona spin-off titles, Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night. There’s a lot of new information to digest here, but one of the main takeaways is that there will not be a story mode for these titles, instead having another mystery mode that will replace it. Sounds like these Persona titles won’t be canon!
Here’s more information from Famitsu (translated by Gematsu):
- Atlus is making the best of the experience it gained developing Persona 4: Dancing All Night in polishing the visuals, action, and every other element of the two new Dancing titles.
- There will be completely new songs.
- There will be a new mode that replaces story mode.
- The PlayStation 4 version of each game will run at 60 frames per second.
- The gameplay system will follow that of Persona 4: Dancing All Night, but with brush-ups, additions, and removals.
- They want to introduce crazy elements and colorful elements that cannot be done in the main story.
- All of the members of the Atlus Sound Team are participating.
Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will release May 24, 2018 in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.