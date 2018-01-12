View 30+ Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night Gameplay Screens

Atlus wasn’t content to just release a new trailer for Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night. The Japanese publisher also released over 30 screenshots for the upcoming rhythm game. It’s a great way to see what the game has to offer before it releases on May 24, 2018 in Japan.

Check out the new Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night gameplay screenshots below:

View the Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night tracklist below:

Brand New Days (Yuyoyuppe Remix)

Mass Destruction

When The Moon’s Reaching Out Stars (Hideki Naganuma Remix)

Want to be Close (ATOLS Remix)

Shinsou Shinri (Lotus Juice Remix)

Deep Breath Deep Breath (Yuu Miyake Remix)

Soul Phrase

Light the Fire Up in the Night “KAGEJIKAN” + “MAYONAKA”

Burn My Dread (Novoiski Remix)

When the Moon’s Reaching Out Stars

Time (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)

Wiping All Out (Atlus Kozuka Remix)

A Way of Life (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)

Heartful Cry (Atlus Konishi Remix)

Light the Fire Up in the Night “KAGEJIKAN” + “MAYONAKA” (sasakure.UK Remix)

Mass Destruction (Tetsuya Kobayashi Remix)

Subete no Hito no Tamashii no Tatakai (T.Komine Remix)

Burn My Dread

Subete no Hito no Tamashii no Tatakai (Daisuke Asakura Remix)

Kimi no Kioku (Atlus Meguro Remix)

Our Moment

Moonlight Serendipity

Mass Destruction (Persona Music FES 2013)

Burn My Dread -Last Battle-

Brand New Days

For more on the upcoming rhythm titles, learn why they won’t have a traditional story mode like Persona 4: Dancing All Night did:

The latest issue of Famitsu has more information on the two newly announced Persona spin-off titles, Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night. There’s a lot of new information to digest here, but one of the main takeaways is that there will not be a story mode for these titles, instead having another mystery mode that will replace it. Sounds like these Persona titles won’t be canon! Here’s more information from Famitsu (translated by Gematsu): Atlus is making the best of the experience it gained developing Persona 4: Dancing All Night in polishing the visuals, action, and every other element of the two new Dancing titles.

There will be completely new songs.

There will be a new mode that replaces story mode.

The PlayStation 4 version of each game will run at 60 frames per second.

The gameplay system will follow that of Persona 4: Dancing All Night, but with brush-ups, additions, and removals.

They want to introduce crazy elements and colorful elements that cannot be done in the main story.

All of the members of the Atlus Sound Team are participating.

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will release May 24, 2018 in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.