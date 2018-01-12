PSLS  •  News  •  PS Vita / PlayStation Vita News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network News, Games and Downtime Updates

View 30+ Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night Gameplay Screens

January 12, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

Persona 3 Dancing Moon Night Gameplay

Atlus wasn’t content to just release a new trailer for Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night. The Japanese publisher also released over 30 screenshots for the upcoming rhythm game. It’s a great way to see what the game has to offer before it releases on May 24, 2018 in Japan.

Check out the new Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night gameplay screenshots below:

View the Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night tracklist below:

  • Brand New Days (Yuyoyuppe Remix)
  • Mass Destruction
  • When The Moon’s Reaching Out Stars (Hideki Naganuma Remix)
  • Want to be Close (ATOLS Remix)
  • Shinsou Shinri (Lotus Juice Remix)
  • Deep Breath Deep Breath (Yuu Miyake Remix)
  • Soul Phrase
  • Light the Fire Up in the Night “KAGEJIKAN” + “MAYONAKA”
  • Burn My Dread (Novoiski Remix)
  • When the Moon’s Reaching Out Stars
  • Time (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)
  • Wiping All Out (Atlus Kozuka Remix)
  • A Way of Life (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)
  • Heartful Cry (Atlus Konishi Remix)
  • Light the Fire Up in the Night “KAGEJIKAN” + “MAYONAKA” (sasakure.UK Remix)
  • Mass Destruction (Tetsuya Kobayashi Remix)
  • Subete no Hito no Tamashii no Tatakai (T.Komine Remix)
  • Burn My Dread
  • Subete no Hito no Tamashii no Tatakai (Daisuke Asakura Remix)
  • Kimi no Kioku (Atlus Meguro Remix)
  • Our Moment
  • Moonlight Serendipity
  • Mass Destruction (Persona Music FES 2013)
  • Burn My Dread -Last Battle-
  • Brand New Days

For more on the upcoming rhythm titles, learn why they won’t have a traditional story mode like Persona 4: Dancing All Night did:

The latest issue of Famitsu has more information on the two newly announced Persona spin-off titles, Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night. There’s a lot of new information to digest here, but one of the main takeaways is that there will not be a story mode for these titles, instead having another mystery mode that will replace it. Sounds like these Persona titles won’t be canon!

Here’s more information from Famitsu (translated by Gematsu):

  • Atlus is making the best of the experience it gained developing Persona 4: Dancing All Night in polishing the visuals, action, and every other element of the two new Dancing titles.
  • There will be completely new songs.
  • There will be a new mode that replaces story mode.
  • The PlayStation 4 version of each game will run at 60 frames per second.
  • The gameplay system will follow that of Persona 4: Dancing All Night, but with brush-ups, additions, and removals.
  • They want to introduce crazy elements and colorful elements that cannot be done in the main story.
  • All of the members of the Atlus Sound Team are participating.

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will release May 24, 2018 in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

