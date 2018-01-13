New Details Emerge About Assassin’s Creed Origins The Hidden Ones Expansion

Assassin’s Creed Origins‘ The Hidden Ones expansion is set to release later this month, and now the trophy list has gone up. Previously, we only knew that the expansion would see “Bayek and the Assassins clash with the Romans, who occupy an all-new region in the game.” The trophy listing is especially interesting since it reveals plenty of details about the upcoming expansion. For example, it’s revealed that players will assassinate Tacito, Ptahmose and Ampelius in the DLC, and that players will venture into the Walls of the Ruler citadel.

Check out the full Assassin’s Creed Origins: The Hidden Ones trophy list below:

Bronze What Time is It?

Perform a leap of faith from Arsinoe’s sundial obelisk between 10 am and noon (The Hidden Ones)

Perform 3 Assassinations from a zipline (The Hidden Ones)

Free 20 Rebels (The Hidden Ones)

Complete the Walls-of-the-Ruler citadel (The Hidden Ones)

Assassinate Tacito, Ptahmose and Ampelius (The Hidden Ones)

Complete Side DLC Quests “Rise of Shaqilat” and “Shadows of the Scarab” (The Hidden Ones)

Complete Main DLC Quest “The Greater Good” (The Hidden Ones)

For even more on the action role-playing game, check out our Assassin’s Creed Origins review. Here’s a snippet of what reviewer Ahmed Mohammed had to say about the latest game in Ubisoft’s premier franchise:

The other cardinal sin seems to emanate from being overly ambitious. There aren’t really any tent-pole missions in the game besides a somewhat hectic last hurrah. Revelations took the over the top set-piece approach with its most important missions, Unity took the creative approach where villains were placed intricately between dozens of guards and a maze of level geometry, but Origins seems to be content with simply having the player dive onto the main target with the press of the triangle button. Some of these targets have somewhat creative missions, but even they aren’t particularly enjoyable to pull off. There just isn’t anything I’ll remember or ponder over in the years to come from a mission design perspective, and I believe this is due to the amount of resources and care that went into crafting a replica of Ancient Egypt. Assassin’s Creed Origins blew my expectations away in so many areas, but there’s still something missing that made the likes of Assassin’s Creed II and Brotherhood so special. However, this is most definitely the best title since then, and one that I’ll be jumping back into very soon. The new combat system makes for some incredibly satisfying moments, while the design of the world is only matched by the likes of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Ubisoft Montreal can be proud knowing that they’ve delivered a level of AAA-production that likely won’t be seen again until Cyberpunk 2077 rolls around, but there’s just that last leap of faith that needs to be made to once again deliver a generation defining game.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.