BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Will Double its Roster Size via DLC Characters

Earlier today Arc System Works announced that BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle will release on May 31 in Japan and Asia, and June 5 in North America. Additionally, they also revealed that the upcoming crossover fighting game is set to receive Blake Belladonna from RWBY as the first DLC character. However, Blake will only be one of the game’s 20 downloadable characters. The game will launch with 20 characters, which means that half of the planned roster is DLC.

Here are all the ways the BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle DLC characters will be sold:

All-in-One Pack (access to all 20 DLC characters)

Blake Belladonna

Character Pack #1 (three characters)

Character Pack #2 (three characters)

Character Pack #3 (three characters)

Character Pack #4 (three characters)

Character Pack #5 (three characters)

Character Pack #6 (three characters)

Unannounced DLC character

It’s certainly not unusual for fighting games to have a lot of downloadable content planned, but making over half of the roster DLC (for a non season-based fighting game) is certainly on the high side. It does mean that likely most fan favorites from Persona 4 Arena, BlazBlue, RWBY, and Under Night In-Birth EXE:Late will make the final roster. It just might wind up being pricy to get them.

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle will release on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on June 5 in North America.

What do you think about the amount of planned BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle DLC characters, and who do you want to see make the crossover fighting game’s roster? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: Arc System Works]