Read the Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Update 1.05 Patch Notes

Capcom announced today that a new balance update for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is set to release tomorrow, January 18, 2018. It fixes some issues with collision boxes and mechanices that resulted in unblockable setups. It will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Check out the Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite update 1.05 patch notes below:

General Guard: Fixed a bug that made it impossible to block low attacks when turning around

Collision Boxes: Fixed a bug that made hitbox timing inconsistent depending on which direction the character was facing

Shadow: Fixed a bug that caused shadow effects to display incorrectly when recovering from a hit while using a shadow attack

Soul Stone (Infinity Storm): Fixed a bug that made it impossible to switch characters for about 5 seconds if the partner character took damage when the Soul Stone Infinity Storm ended Character Captain Marvel Adjusted Active Switch entrance attack so that knockback distance matches that of other characters Dormammu Adjusted ground back dash so that from the 10th frame on, it can be cancelled into an attack Hulk Adjusted ground back dahs so that from the 15th frame on, it can be cancelled into an attack Ultron Adjusted Active Switch entrance attack so that knockback distance matches that of other characters Venom Venom Trap: Fixed a bug that caused two traps to appear when performed at certain times

Venom Glide: Fixed a bug that made it impossible to perform Venom Glide again until landing on the ground, when performing an air throw after using Venom Glide Jedah Fixed a bug that caused Finale Rosso to be interrupted mid-attack when it hits an opponent who has been bound by a reflected Web Ball

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite update 1.05 releases tomorrow for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.