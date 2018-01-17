PSLS  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Read the Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Update 1.05 Patch Notes

January 17, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

Capcom announced today that a new balance update for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is set to release tomorrow, January 18, 2018. It fixes some issues with collision boxes and mechanices that resulted in unblockable setups. It will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Check out the Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite update 1.05 patch notes below:

General

  • Guard: Fixed a bug that made it impossible to block low attacks when turning around
  • Collision Boxes: Fixed a bug that made hitbox timing inconsistent depending on which direction the character was facing
  • Shadow: Fixed a bug that caused shadow effects to display incorrectly when recovering from a hit while using a shadow attack
  • Soul Stone (Infinity Storm): Fixed a bug that made it impossible to switch characters for about 5 seconds if the partner character took damage when the Soul Stone Infinity Storm ended

Character

Captain Marvel

  • Adjusted Active Switch entrance attack so that knockback distance matches that of other characters

Dormammu

  • Adjusted ground back dash so that from the 10th frame on, it can be cancelled into an attack

Hulk

  • Adjusted ground back dahs so that from the 15th frame on, it can be cancelled into an attack

Ultron

  • Adjusted Active Switch entrance attack so that knockback distance matches that of other characters

Venom

  • Venom Trap: Fixed a bug that caused two traps to appear when performed at certain times
  • Venom Glide: Fixed a bug that made it impossible to perform Venom Glide again until landing on the ground, when performing an air throw after using Venom Glide

Jedah

  • Fixed a bug that caused Finale Rosso to be interrupted mid-attack when it hits an opponent who has been bound by a reflected Web Ball

