Call of Duty: WWII The Resistance Event Starts Next Week

Call of Duty: WWII is preparing to launch its first DLC, and there will be a huge event to coincide with it. The Call of Duty: WWII The Resistance event will kickoff on January 23, and will feature new Resistance-themed supply drops, several double XP playlists, the return of Demolition mode, and new weapons.

All of this can be seen in the Call of Duty: WWII The Resistance event trailer below:

For more on the popular first-person shooter, check out our Call of Duty: WWII review. Here’s a snippet of what reviewer Chandler Wood had to say:

This very light touch stands in sharp contrast to the other major release this season that’s taking on the Nazis, brazenly spotlighting just what kind of monsters they are as opposed to just presenting them as soldiers on the other side of a war. Nearing the end of the WWII campaign does start to put the kinds of things the Nazis are capable of into focus, but it feels like Sledgehammer opted to play it safe on that side of things, putting a much stronger focus on the famous battles of World War II and the personal stories of the heroes involved. To be fair, those personal stories are fantastic. World War II was the right move. Call of Duty reaches back to its roots to bring players an entry worthy of the series’ namesake. The campaign is emotional, multiplayer is classic, and Nazi Zombies is downright dark and terrifying. No matter which kind of player you are, there is something for everyone, whether it’s a cinematic story, a competitive and social multiplayer, or an immensely difficult battle against undead Nazis. Call of Duty: WWII is another incredible package of experiences, each distinct from the others, but tied together by the unifying themes of World War II that deserve your attention.

Call of Duty: WWII is available now.