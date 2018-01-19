Metal Gear Survive Co-Op Trailer Released to Celebrate Open Beta

The Metal Gear Survive beta is now live, so players can now check out the survival game. To celebrate this occasion, Konami just put out a new trailer focusing on cooperative gameplay. It’s a fun video that is set to Sweet’s classic rock jam “Ballroom Blitz.” Metal Gear Survive is set to release February 20, 2018 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Watch the Metal Gear Survive cooperative trailer below:

For more on the upcoming third-person action game, check out our Metal Gear Survive preview from E3 2017. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say after going hands-on with it.

While I only got to check out the cooperative multiplayer portion of Metal Gear Survive, there is a fully fledged single-player component. All of the rewards that players receive from the co-op sessions will feed back into the solo campaign, so players can then craft new weapons and gear. Konami wasn’t ready to detail the solo mode, but the solid multiplayer has me excited to learn more. Some may want to dismiss Metal Gear Survive as a sort of cash grab by Konami, but it’s clear that a lot of effort has gone into making this a worthwhile spin-off. It certainly helps to have the Metal Gear Solid V gameplay as an incredible base to start off with, but this new cooperative riff on that is a fresh experience. It’s coming along very nicely as its early 2018 release nears, and I can’t wait to see what the full game offers.

