Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC Characters Possibly Revealed via Datamine

We know that there are eight upcoming Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC characters, but they haven’t officially been detailed by Bandai Namco. That said, a recent datamine of the newly released fighting game has revealed some hints as to who they are. The speculation is based upon some models found within the game, and some guesswork via DLC avatars. According to the datamine the characters are Broly, Bardock, Zamasu, Vegito, Cooler, Android 17, Base Goku, and Base Vegeta (pictured above). It also reveals that two additional modes are coming to the game called Z Union and Z League.

More information on the possible Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC characters can be seen in the video below:

For even more on the 2D fighting game, check out our Dragon Ball FighterZ review. Here’s a snippet of what our reviewer had to say:

FighterZ also includes a simplistic Arcade Mode that sees you doing battle against increasingly difficult teams of AI. Your results effect the path you take on the mode’s grid, moving to higher or lower difficulty routes after each match. As fun as the mode is, my only issue concerns the consistency of the challenge. I would almost defeat an opponent in one instance to then be pummeled by them in the ensuing rematch and the same goes for the somewhat inconsistent difficulty spikes between rounds. Throughout all the game modes, you’ll be earning Zeni which can be used to purchase Z Capsule packs that include cosmetic items like additional lobby characters and title cards. If you’re looking for a fighter, there is simply nothing better on the market than Dragon Ball FighterZ in terms of what it offers as a 2D, high action brawler. If you don’t see yourself sinking a lot of time into the game, it still might be worth it down the line just to appreciate the level of detail and care that the developers at Arc System Works have so painstakingly put into this project. Regardless, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a worthy addition to the anime’s long-running line of fighter adaptations.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now.

[Source: SergioM3 via ResetERA]