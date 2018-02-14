Free Fortnite Skins Available Now for PlayStation Plus Subscribers

To say that Fortnite has been a success would be an understatement, as the game has skyrocketed in terms of players and reach. As an added bonus for playing, Fortnite players on the PlayStaiton 4 are in for a treat, as they can snag some free cosmetic items right now, as long as they’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber.

With no formal announcement of the items, a PS Plus bonus surfaced onto the PlayStation Store today (via GameSpot) that gifts players with a glider and an outfit. The “PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack,” as it’s called, isn’t available for purchase anywhere else and can only be claimed if you’re a PlayStation Plus member. Should you meet the somewhat simple criteria, you can head over to the PS Store to pick up the pack and dress your character up.

In case you missed it, Epic Games recently outlined a ton of new steps and updates focused on improving game stability, some of which you can read below:

Identify and resolve the root cause of our DB performance issues. We’ve flown Mongo experts on-site to analyze our DB and usage, as well as provide real-time support during heavy load on weekends.

Fortnite is available now.

[Source: GameSpot]