PlayStation Stars July 2023 Campaign and Collectibles Revealed

Sony has revealed July 2023’s PlayStation Stars campaign and collectibles. It’s a good month for fans of multiplayer games, with 100 points up for grabs alongside collectibles.

PlayStation Stars July 2023 campaign details

All PS Plus members can grab 50 points just by trying one of the three monthly games for July, one of which happens to be Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s cross-gen bundle. For more multiplayer mayhem, play any one of the following battle royale games to grab a “winner-winner chicken dinner – Arroz con Pollo” collectible:

Hunt: Showdown

Darwin Project

Spellbreak

H1Z1: Battle Royale

Fortnite

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Craving even more multiplayer? Another 50 points are up for grabs if you play any of the following online:

Borderlands 3

Dirt 5

Doom Eternal

In addition to the above, PS Plus members can earn a special PlayStation Underground collectible by playing any of the following demos or game trials (Premium only):

WWE 2K22 with PlayStation Plus Game Trials

Carrion with PlayStation Plus Game Trials

Octopath Traveller II Prologue Demo

Street Fighter 6 Demo

Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo

C-Smash VRS Demo

Finally, all players can unlock the following collectibles by completing their campaigns: