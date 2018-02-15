Kingdom Come: Deliverance Lands Another Massive Patch, More Coming Soon

We’ve been hard at work reviewing Kingdom Come: Deliverance since launch day, and our review will be coming soon, but that hasn’t stopped Warhorse Studios from putting out yet another huge patch to continue to address the early issues that have plagued the game. When we booted up the game today, we were met with a download screen for Kingdom Come: Deliverance update 1.03.

Clocking in at over 16 GB, Warhorse Studios has not put out official patch notes for update 1.03 yet, but the PS4 changelog states that this one improves stealth, in addition to bug fixes and optimizations. It also makes it so that people get dirty more gradually, as opposed to suddenly becoming filthy.

Kingdom Come Deliverance Update 1.03 Patch Notes Stealth and Stealth Kills adjusted.

People now get dirty more gradually.

Additional quest bugs fixed.

Various optimizations.

If you’re wondering why the patch size is so massive, Deep Silver’s Will Powers offered an explanation on ResetEra.

So, let me stop the rumor mill dead in its tracks before everyone continues jumping to conclusions. The way that I’ve been told that the engine works, is it takes the entire game and separates the PKG or ISO into 2GB archives. If during a patch you so much as alter a 1KB text file within any of these 2GB archives, then you need to reupload the ENTIRE 2GB portion. That beings said, this is a major patch that improves overarching mechanics throughout the game, so it touches almost all of these 2GB archives in the entire game build. Essentially you are having to redownload the game to replace the existing files. It shouldn’t stack them and inflate on your harddrive, but rather replace the previously downloaded build files.

This means that every single Kingdom Come: Deliverance update, no matter how small, will be at least 2 GB with the potential for being a lot more depending on what archives the patch changes impact. This week is just the beginning for Kingdom Come: Deliverance updates. After a couple of early patches, the studio is promising more improvements, updates, and fixes within two weeks. Many of these updates will focus on resolving criticisms that were levied at the game in early reviews.

Our Kingdom Come: Deliverance review is still on its way. Meanwhile, you can check out the Kingdom Come: Deliverance trophy list, but be warned! It has spoilers.

Are you happy to see games getting thorough post-launch support, or should developers be providing a better early experience instead of relying on multiple patches the week of launch?