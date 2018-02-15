Learn How Capcom Gave Monster Hunter: World a Global Appeal

Capcom just put out the fourth Monster Hunter: World development video, and it’s an interesting watch. The video focuses on how Capcom focused on making this entry have international appeal. It’s certainly worked, as the game has been one of Capcom’s best-selling titles.

Check out the Monster Hunter: World development video below:

For even more on Capcom’s action role-playing game, check out my Monster Hunter: World review. Here’s what I had to say about the new release:

One of the coolest additions to World is that the story quests can be done in multiplayer, rather than just additional ones. That said, there are some arbitrary restrictions that show that Monster Hunter hasn’t been fully modernized to the extent it could be. For example, if a story mission has a cutscene in it, a player must encounter the cutscene first by themselves, then the other player can jump in. That coupled together with an overly confusing menu system to simply play with a friend makes things more of a hassle than it should be. Those multiplayer quirks are overcome quickly, though, and I enjoyed my time the most when I was playing with friends. It should be noted that the monsters get considerably more difficult in multiplayer, but it really makes the hunts feel like a team effort when completing them. It all results in a really satisfying gameplay loop of gaining different types of armor, collecting specific drops, and learning your weapons. There’s always something more to do in Monster Hunter: World. This is the modernization that Monster Hunter definitely needed. Not only is it the most dynamic title in the series to date, it’s just a fantastic action role-playing game. Even if you’ve bounced off the series in the past, I highly recommend giving Monster Hunter: World a try. It’s where the series finally truly clicked for me, and that is very much by design. Capcom has updated their formula for a new generation, and it’s a real treat for all.

Monster Hunter: World is available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.