PSA: Second Metal Gear Survive Beta is Now Live

Konami’s second Metal Gear Survive beta (and final) beta is now live. It takes place from February 16 through 18. Available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, the beta allows players to play three cooperative missions across two of the game’s maps. There’ll also be special daily missions to partake in, and those that participate in the beta will get an in-game bonus for the full game.

Here’s the full Metal Gear Survive beta information straight from Konami:

The beta will include 3 missions across 2 maps in CO-OP mode. CO-OP can be played with up to four players online. During the beta, we will also offer special daily missions. Upon finishing creating your character, participants in METAL GEAR SURVIVE BETA will receive an in-game bonus in the full game. Players who downloaded and still have the 1st beta on their PS4 or Xbox One do not need to redownload the beta, but these players will automatically download a patch before playing.

For more on the upcoming third-person action game, check out our Metal Gear Survive preview from E3 2017. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say after going hands-on with it.

While I only got to check out the cooperative multiplayer portion of Metal Gear Survive, there is a fully fledged single-player component. All of the rewards that players receive from the co-op sessions will feed back into the solo campaign, so players can then craft new weapons and gear. Konami wasn’t ready to detail the solo mode, but the solid multiplayer has me excited to learn more. Some may want to dismiss Metal Gear Survive as a sort of cash grab by Konami, but it’s clear that a lot of effort has gone into making this a worthwhile spin-off. It certainly helps to have the Metal Gear Solid V gameplay as an incredible base to start off with, but this new cooperative riff on that is a fresh experience. It’s coming along very nicely as its early 2018 release nears, and I can’t wait to see what the full game offers.

Metal Gear Survive is set to release February 20, 2018.