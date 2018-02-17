In-Game Cash Freebies and Refunds Announced for GTA Online Players

It’s the tax season in San Andreas and Rockstar has announced an in-game cash bonus for all GTA Online players who log in between now and February 26.

A GTA$250,000 stimulus bonus will be available for you to splash alongside a 10 percent rebate on every GTA$ spent during the aforementioned period (up to GTA$1M cash back). The only caveat is that you won’t see the cash right away. According to Rockstar, the stimulus bonuses and rebates will both arrive in players’ Maze Bank accounts between February 27 and March 6.

Don’t forget that you can still take advantage of the Valentine’s Week. Players can earn Double GTA$ and RP through February 19 by partaking in the following activities:

Till Death Do Us Part: Up to four pairs of star-crossed lovers take part in the ultimate GTA Online quadruple date: each couple has one life between them, so remember to look out for your partner – if they die, so do you. Slasher: The shotgun-wielding Slasher stalks up to seven Hunted, equipped only with flashlights. After three minutes, the Hunted get shotguns of their own to turn the tables on the Slasher. Resurrection: Nothing says ‘team building exercise’ like bringing your buddy back into the game by shooting some chump on the other team in the back of the head. But remember that it goes both ways – until you’ve wiped them out completely, they can always come back. Deadline: Suit up and outmaneuver the enemy while mounted upon a blazingly fast Nagasaki Shotaro. Emitting a devastating beam of light in your wake as you ride through the arena, competitors unfortunate enough to come into contact with your trail meet an immediate and fiery end. Lost vs. Damned: It’s Angels against Devils in the ultimate battle of the soul. Each match flips between day and night for 60 seconds at a clip, with advantages including regenerated Armor and Health and improved weapon options depending on the time – day for the Angels and night for the Devils.

Enjoy!

[Source: Rockstar]