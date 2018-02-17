Arc System Works and Hidetaka ‘SWERY’ Suehiro Announce New Game Project, The Missing

Arc System Works and Deadly Premonition director, Hidetaka “SWERY” Suehiro have announced that they’re working together on a new video game project called The Missing. No further details have been announced yet.

In a press release, Arc’s President and CEO Minoru Kidooka expressed his confidence in the collaboration, stating:

I can say with confidence that SWERY is one of the industry’s most unique game developers. We share his vision for creating innovative, genre-bending games and look forward to working with SWERY and his team at White Owls on The Missing.

In a separate video on YouTube (above), Suehiro said that “The Missing” means many different things like “a missing person, someone who’s lost, or even something lost.” “Maybe it’s your loved one or a place you belong,” he continued. “Do you ever feel lost in your everyday life? The Missing is for someone like you.”

Suehiro seems pretty excited about the project, and said that Arc System Works has given him the opportunity to “create something entirely new.” He believes that the game will “blow your mind.”

The Missing will be developed within White Owls. Suehiro’s other project, The Good Life, is set to try its luck on Kickstarter following a failed Fig campaign.