Here are the Details of This Week’s Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Open Beta

Bandai Namco has finally released details on the Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker open beta that will be run on PlayStation 4. This public beta test will commence from February 23, 18:00 to February 25, 18:00 Japan time (UTC+9), with maintenances being scheduled on the 24th and 25th from 08:00 to 10:00. In US times, the open beta should commence at the following hours.

EST: February 23, 06:00 to February 25, 06:00; maintenances on February 23 and February 24 at 20:00-22:00

PST: February 23, 03:00 to February 25, 03:00; maintenances on February 23 and February 24 at 17:00-19:00

Players will mostly use their own created original ninja character in this game, although there will be a limited amount of avatar parts available in this open beta. However, they will be also able to actually play as Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi in Versus mode; these four main Naruto characters will act as teachers who grant Ninjutsu to the player’s avatar ninja in the full game.

In the open beta test for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, players will also be able to check out the online lobby based on Hidden Leaf Village, single-player tutorial missions, and 8-player team versus where players will be grouped into a team of 4 to fight against another team. In addition to the Hidden Leaf Forest, this open beta will also have Hidden Sand Training Grounds as selectable battle stages.

Anyone who has a PS4 and an internet connection will be able to participate in this open beta; PlayStation Plus is not required here. All participants of the open beta will be able to obtain exclusive in-game T-shirts (you can see them at the top of this article) which will be available later in the full game. So if you are interested in getting Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, don’t forget to check out this open beta!

