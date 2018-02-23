Bandai Namco Publishes Trailer for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’s Second Extra DLC

Bandai Namco has uploaded a new trailer to promote the second extra DLC pack for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, which is titled Infinite History. This DLC adds not only more playable characters but also a new storyline which has branches based on the player’s decision and chosen partner. The progress of all story branches can be checked in the game’s Tokipedia menu, and it is also possible to run through all of them eventually.

The new playable characters added in this DLC pack are Perfected Ultra Instinct Goku, Jiren, the Dragon Ball Super version of Android 17, and a brand-new character Fyu, a mysterious man who seems to be experimenting on history alterations and is also a key character in the new storyline. Just recently we had seen the Perfected Ultra Instinct Goku with some screenshots, but in this trailer, we are also able to see him in action.

This DLC pack will also add new costumes for the Avatar such as Wedding Dress and Tuxedo. It also adds five new Parallel Quests, eight new techniques, and eight Super Souls.

The second extra DLC pack for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, titled Infinite History, will be released for both PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions on February 28.

[Source: Bandai Namco]