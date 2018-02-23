Nightfall Scoring Coming Next Week, Bungie Teases Destiny 2 Update 1.1.3 Patch Notes, Downtime on Tuesday

The end of the month is near, which means that the next big Destiny 2 update is almost upon us. Bungie has planned for major features to roll out each month through May, and February’s update 1.1.3 is set to bring some big changes to the game. Destiny 2 update 1.1.3 highlights include Nightfall scoring and tracking, finally removing the timer that so many players aren’t a fan of. Unfortunately, the unique Nightfall Strike rewards have been pushed back into March to give the development team more time to work on them. Along with these changes to the Nightfall, we’ll be getting the first version of Nightfall challenge cards. It will also add in emblem variants, and the long-awaited ability to see your fireteam members on your map.

Of course, Destiny 2 update 1.1.3 will also bring a number of fixes and tweaks in addition to those new features. These are the main fixes that the update is set to include:

Fixing an issue where the Phoenix Dive ability can be used to get out of the intended playspace

Fixing an issue where players could receive a loss in Trials of the Nine if opponents leave multiple matches in a row

The Crucible Helmet Ornament will now gain unlock progress from Trials of the Nine wins in addition to competitive match wins

Projectiles from the Colony Exotic properly track enemies on PC when frame rate is set higher than 30 FPS

One of those is for an issue exclusive to our PC friends, but the PS4 version will still see a number of small changes and bug fixes. A full list of the patch notes will be available after the update goes live.

In order to prep for Destiny 2 update 1.1.3, the Bungie will be taking the Destiny 2 servers down on Tuesday, February 27. This will be a short downtime, going from 8 AM PST to 10 AM PST, at which time Destiny 2 update 1.1.3 will be available for download. We’ll have the patch notes available at that time.

What do you think of the latest additions to the game? Has Bungie done enough to get you interested in Destiny 2 again, or perhaps pique your interest for the first time?

[Source: Bungie]