Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Update Patch Adds Four New Characters From SAO Alternative

Bandai Namco has today released a new update patch for Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet that mainly adds four new characters from Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online. From left to right, they are Fukaziroh, Pitohui, Llenn, and M. This update also adds new sub-scenarios for these characters, as well as new avatar costumes available at the general shop and Asuna’s shop, and avatar face parts that would make them look like Llenn, Pitohui, and Fukaziroh.

In addition, Bandai Namco has also added a new Hero Battle mode, an online battle mode where, instead of using their own avatars, players will get to play as the preset Sword Art Online characters like Kirito, Asuna, and Sinon. All characters will have equal levels, and their equipment and skills are being set in accordance with their personalities.

This update patch also adds many more improvements like raising the level cap from 125 to 150, adding Fast Travel points to Squadron places, sorting features for weapons, and allowing the Arfasys to gain experience even if they are not included in the party.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet has been already released in Japan since February 8, but it will be also finally released in the West today on February 23.

[Source: Bandai Namco]