This Weekend’s European PS Store Sale Offers Discounts on Wolfenstein II, Resident Evil 7

A fresh batch of weekend deals is now live on the European PlayStation Store, offering discounts on various titles including Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Resident Evil 7 biohazard, and more.

Titles on sale are as follows (prices and availability may vary by region):

The sale will remain live until Monday, February 26.

Don’t forget that Overwatch‘s Game of the Year Edition and Final Fantasy XV (alongside its Digital Premium Edition) are also on sale until February 26 and February 28, respectively.

For those interested in the US Store deals, check out our weekly sales article (all deals end on Tuesday, February 27).

Are our readers picking anything up?

[Source: PlayStation]