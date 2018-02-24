This Weekend’s European PS Store Sale Offers Discounts on Wolfenstein II, Resident Evil 7
A fresh batch of weekend deals is now live on the European PlayStation Store, offering discounts on various titles including Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Resident Evil 7 biohazard, and more.
Titles on sale are as follows (prices and availability may vary by region):
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim® VR
- HITMAN™ – Game of the Year Edition
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Deluxe Edition
- Mortal Kombat XL
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Season Pass
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Editon
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™ Deluxe Bundle
- WWE 2K18
- WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition
- WWE 2K18 Season Pass
- Dishonored® The Complete Collection
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
- HITMAN™ – Game of the Year Edition Upgrade
- HITMAN™ – Game of the Year Edition Upgrade (Intro Pack)
- Mortal Kombat X
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC Collection
The sale will remain live until Monday, February 26.
Don’t forget that Overwatch‘s Game of the Year Edition and Final Fantasy XV (alongside its Digital Premium Edition) are also on sale until February 26 and February 28, respectively.
For those interested in the US Store deals, check out our weekly sales article (all deals end on Tuesday, February 27).
