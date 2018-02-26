Rocket League WWE DLC Coming This Spring

Rocket League and WWE have had an advertising deal for quite some time, but now they’re taking the next step in their relationship (and I don’t mean that they’re going Facebook official). Psyonix announced that WWE in-game content will be coming later this year starting in April. Specifics weren’t given, but they did say that they “believe WWE fans will be happy all year long.”

Here’s the official Rocket League WWE DLC announcement from the game’s official website:

Throughout 2018, you can expect to see Rocket League all over the WWE universe, from regular appearances on UpUpDownDown, WWE’s YouTube gaming channel (that has more than 1.4 million subscribers) with Austin Creed a.k.a. WWE Superstar Xavier Woods to sponsorships at live WWE events — you may have even seen us on Elimination Chamber just last night! We’re also very excited to be a partner of WrestleMania 34, where we’ll have Rocket League playable for attendees at one of the biggest sports and entertainment events in the world in New Orleans the weekend of April 8! Along with regular appearances at WWE events, we will also bring WWE into Rocket League later this year! We’ll have more info regarding what in-game customization items we’ll be offering in April, but we believe WWE fans will be happy all year long.

That’s not all that is coming to the popular multiplayer title. Psyonix also recently announced that new music is being added soon:

Monstercat, the leading independent record label in the dance music scene, have once again partnered with Pysonix to release four new music playlists to Rocket League in 2018. Following the success of the previous Rocket League x Monstercat Vol. 1 playlist, Psyonix will launch the Rocket League x Monster Vol. 2 playlist in the Spring feature update, followed by three additional playlists throughout the year. All of the playlists will be shorter, EP length releases in an effort to provide more diverse music throughout the playlists. More information regarding the tracks, artists, and exact availability will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Rocket League is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.