Monster Hunter: World Official Guidebook is a Staggering 1008 Pages Long

If you can’t get enough Monster Hunter, get yourself ready for the massive Monster Hunter: World official guidebook that is hitting Japan next month. The 1008-page guidebook is set to release on March 24 exclusively in Japan for now, though with the popularity of Monster Hunter: World around the world, we can’t imagine this one will stay a region exclusive for long. Amazon Japan has some information on what the monstrous sized Monster Hunter World guidebook contains.

Understanding the Hunter Life: Basic game flow, information on Astera facilities.

Basic game flow, information on Astera facilities. Understanding Hunter Techniques: Basic Hunter action, details and recommended combos for all 14 weapons.

Basic Hunter action, details and recommended combos for all 14 weapons. Understanding how to Hunt Monsters: Detailed information on all monsters, including their attack characteristics, weaknesses, and more.

Detailed information on all monsters, including their attack characteristics, weaknesses, and more. Understanding Quest Info to the End: A complete set of info on all quests, including rewards for monsters that appear in Free Quests, and more.

A complete set of info on all quests, including rewards for monsters that appear in Free Quests, and more. Understanding Weapon Sharpness and Weapon Tree: A giant collection of weapon data with over 1,000 weapons. In addition to showing all its upgrades in the weapon trees, it shows the attack power, sharpness, and more including Bowgun shots.

A giant collection of weapon data with over 1,000 weapons. In addition to showing all its upgrades in the weapon trees, it shows the attack power, sharpness, and more including Bowgun shots. Understanding Armor Graphics and Performance: Data for all-things armor, including a look at different armor series, skills, and more.

Data for all-things armor, including a look at different armor series, skills, and more. Understanding Your Friendly Felynes: Everything about Felynes, including their armor effects, as well as data on weapon & armor.

Everything about Felynes, including their armor effects, as well as data on weapon & armor. Understanding Field Characteristics: Complete data and details for the fields you explore while on a hunt.

Complete data and details for the fields you explore while on a hunt. Understanding Where to Get Materials: Data on the over-690 different items including where to find or what monsters to get them from.

From the description, it looks like the Monster Hunter World guidebook offers a whole lot of understanding in its 1008 pages, something that the game itself can occasionally struggle with.

For reference on its length, the longest Harry Potter book–Order of the Phoenix–is only 766 pages long (that can vary to as much as 800+, depending on which edition you are reading). At over 1000 pages, the Monster Hunter World guidebook joins these fine novels in the 1000+ pages club:

The Lord of the Rings (all three books together)

Gone With the Wind

Les Miserables

War and Peace

The Count of Monte Cristo

Don Quixote

It

Atlas Shrugged

The Bible

Do you want to see the massive Monster Hunter World guidebook get a release outside of Japan? Are you still enjoying Monster Hunter: World as much as we did for our review?

[Via: Siliconera]