Far Cry 5 ‘Cult Vignette’ Trailers Introduce the Seed Family

Ubisoft has released a series of Far Cry 5 “cult vignette” trailers that introduce the Seed family: John, Joseph, Jacob, and Faith. Check out the videos and accompanying descriptions below:

John’s doctrine is “The Power of Yes.” As the reaper for Eden’s Gate, John will use intimidation and even violence to secure resources vital to the Cult’s survival. Anyone who tries to interfere with the cult will face a merciless death…Unless of course, John has another use for them.

Joseph became the leader of the Project at Eden’s Gate after he heard a Voice whisper to him, telling him that the world was headed for a Great Collapse. The voice gave Joseph a single directive: “Save as many as you can. Whether they want to be saved or not.

“Preparedness through pain” is Jacob’s mantra. As the Cult’s recruiter and a former Army marksman, big brother Seed’s main duty is protecting the Project at Eden’s Gate.

Once you fall under Faith’s spell you can’t escape. As Joseph’s voice, Faith acts as a divine instrument of chaos to keep the congregation in a state of bliss.

Far Cry 5 releases on March 27 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.