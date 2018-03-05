Call of Duty: Black Ops III Update 1.27 Released, Adds New Map and Mode

Talk about a huge surprise! Call of Duty: Black Ops III update 1.27 is now available to download, and it brings with it a new map and mode for the first-person shooter. The mode is called Infected, while the new map is Redwood Snow, a winter twist on the familiar map.

Check out the complete Call of Duty: Black Ops III update 1.27 patch notes below:

GLOBAL

General General performance updates. MULTIPLAYER

Infected (New Game Mode) At the start of a match, one player is randomly chosen as the first infected whose goal is to infect the other players. Once downed, players respawn as infected, slowly increasing the size of the horde. Infect all players, or survive until time runs out to win. Redwood Snow (New Map) Enter the snowcapped landscape of Redwood Snow to experience something colder from the map you know and love.

For even more on the first-person shooter, check out our review. Here’s a snippet:

Call of Duty: Black Ops III is an insanely full featured game. If code was a physical thing, this game disc would be bursting at the seams with how much Treyarch has packed onto one Blu-ray. There’s a little something for everyone here. Players looking for a dark, rich narrative have the campaign. Competitive players have a whole new way to play in multiplayer. Fans of roguelikes and horde modes have Shadows of Evil. Switching between all of these modes is extremely easy too, and it never felt like I was stuck playing one thing or another. Player freedom, customization, and choice are central to every element. Call of Duty: Black Ops III isn’t just a great Black Ops game. It isn’t just a great Call of Duty game. It’s a damn good game overall.

Call of Duty: Black Ops III update 1.27 is available now.