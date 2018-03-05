Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories Screenshots Show off Converted School

A brand new batch of screenshots for the upcoming Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories has been released (via Siliconera), showing off some great shots of the atmosphere and various environments in the upcoming game. When the game launches this year, players will be able to explore a school grounds that’s been converted into a shelter, and as such, survivors have turned various aspects of the pool into a clothing line, living spaces, public bathroom, and more.

For the full look at the screenshots, check out the gallery below.

For more information on the upcoming PlayStation 4 title, check out our most recent update on its development:

As informed from the early details posted by Ryokutya, it looks like Granzella will now receive support from Kobe City Fire Department, which has contacted Granzella themselves, interested in helping the game development to add more realism in the game mechanics. Mr. Takaoka, the PR staff of Kobe City Fire Department, has written the following comment. “I used to work part-time at a game shop during my school years, so I have known for a long time that this [Disaster Report] series is very popular. […] We will be happy to give information on prevention of fire and other disasters to as many people as possible with this game.” Other than that, Granzella also posted some more new information about Disaster Report 4 Plus, such as Health and Stress gauges which may now affect each other, and renewed graphics that can simulate submersion caused by soil liquefaction.

Granzella’s Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories is set to release on PlayStation 4 in Japan sometime in 2018. No localization has been announced yet.

[Source: Siliconera]







