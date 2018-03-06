Square Enix to Release Four New Final Fantasy XV Episodes in 2018

Final Fantasy XV‘s director Hajime Tabata was recently interviewed by Dengeki, one of the major Japanese gaming media outlets. This interview asked him about the impressions on his development team after working on countless DLC and updates for FFXV so far, as well as the obligatory question on whether the team has plans to update the game even further in 2018.

Here is a translation of the interview’s early excerpt from the latest Dengeki PlayStation magazine issue, as posted at the Japanese news blog Ryokutya:

(Through numerous updates to Final Fantasy XV,) we have obtained the technology to develop HD games with a tremendous speed. Thanks to this, everybody has become more tenacious, or rather speedier and tougher. (On the details of the future of FFXV within this year,) although I previously said three episodes in the last Active Time Report, we end up releasing not three, but four episodes in 2018. And that includes Episode Ardyn. We will inform what kind of content we will provide, all at once [at a later time]. But for now, the first one will be Episode Ardyn.

Square Enix has just released Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition today on March 6. It includes all DLC packs released prior to this edition, such as Episodes Gladiolus, Prompto, and Ignis. It also adds the following new features:

・Insomnia City Ruins – new map leading straight to the game’s climactic end

・First-Person View – mode allowing players to see Eos through Noctis’s eyes

・Armiger Unleashed – powered-up combat mode

・Royal Cruiser – open-sea exploration, new fishing spots and recipes

・Regalia Type-D – new acquisition and enhancement quests

・Additional Trophies

