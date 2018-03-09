Bethesda Game Studios is expanding by adding another location. Formerly BattleCry Studios (another ZeniMax studio), located in Austin, Texas, Bethesda has turned this office into another arm of the Bethesda brand. The new office is aptly named Bethesda Game Studios Austin, and will be staffed by “seasoned industry veterans with experience developing AAA games” making up the central team. Bethesda Game Studios Austin’s director will be Doug Mellencamp, former director of BattleCry Studios. Mellencamp has worked in the industry for the better part of the last two decades

“As the vision, scale and ambitions for our games continue to grow, so does Bethesda Game Studios,” said Todd Howard, Game Director and Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios. “We’ve had the pleasure to know the talented developers at BattleCry and knew we could do great things together.”

Bethesda Game Studios Austin is staffed by a core team of seasoned industry veterans with experience developing AAA games. The studio will be managed by industry veteran Doug Mellencamp as Studio Director.

“We’re excited to join Bethesda Game Studios and look forward to working together on some of the industry’s most exciting new games,” said Mellencamp. “Austin’s incredible game development scene and talent will also allow us to push our games further than fans have imagined.”