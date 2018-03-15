Report: Spyro the Dragon: Treasure Trilogy Will Be Announced Today at 1 PM Pacific

Normally we wouldn’t substantiate rumors that stem from random posts by “leakers” and “industry insiders” without proof on Reddit, but there’s some credibility to back this one up. User B4DASS posted a simple Reddit thread stating “Spyro The Dragon: Treasure Trilogy to be announced tomorrow at 1PM PST” with the body of the post simply saying “Info from inside sources at Activision.”

Without evidence to back these claims up, they might seem like the ramblings of a madman, but B4DASS correctly leaked the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal on the day Activision finally confirmed its existence. Spyro has been rumored since the success of the Crash Trilogy last year, and the recent revival of the Spyro Twitter account had us expecting an announcement sometime soon. If B4DASS is right, that announcement come just two weeks after that Twitter account came back to life under Activision control.

If you missed the news about the Spyro Twitter account, a Twitter sleuth uncovered some interesting evidence pointing to a return of classic Spyro the Dragon. The @SpyroTheDragon Twitter account, previously personally held by a random individual, was allegedly been acquired by Activision as recently as last month. Attempting to reset the password on the account shows an email of sp***@a*********.*** which is a perfect fit for spyro@activision.com.

The account is protected and private for the time being, and the name has been changed to “Falcon McBob.” There is currently a voice over project in the works at Activision that is codenamed Falcon, and Toys for Bob in the developer behind Skylanders and the figures.

Are you hoping that Spyro the Dragon: Treasure Trilogy gets announced by Activision today? It’s not much longer until we get to find out if this Reddit leak is playing on hype, or if he really does have inside information within Activision. If Activision does announce Spyro the Dragon: Treasure Trilogy, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on the news.