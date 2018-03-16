Sonic Mania Plus Announced, Retail Release Adds Characters

Sonic Mania Plus Announced, Physical Release Adds New Characters

SEGA just announced that a physical release of Sonic Mania is on the way, and it’ll feature new content. Called Sonic Mania Plus, the new version will feature two new playable characters in the form of Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel. Additionally, there’ll be a new “Encore Mode” that adds remixed zones, and players will be able to compete in four-player multiplayer.

The enhanced physical release will release in Summer 2018 for $29.99. In addition to the new characters, the physical release will also come with a holographic slip cover, a reversible SEGA Genesis and Mega Drive sleeve, and a 32-page Sonic Mania art book. It looks to be quite the lovingly crafted release. The new content will also be available as DLC for those that already own the game.

For even more on the original release, check out our Sonic Mania review. Here’s a snippet of what our reviewer had to say:

Overall, though, Sonic Mania succeeds a lot more than it stumbles. One other successful, notable area I didn’t mention earlier that has to be noted is the soundtrack – like the aforementioned stage visuals and designs, these toe-tapping tracks fit right alongside the most legendary that the franchise has to offer without ever sounding out of place. And as mentioned, both new material and refined and tweaked versions of old stages are an absolute blast to play – even though I admit I wanted a lot more of the new stuff, and could have done without playing another “revamped” version Green Hill for the fiftieth time in my gaming career. What this package represents, to me at least, is an opportunity for folks new to the series to discover the Blue Blur at his best, and for old fans to revisit a classic style of gameplay that hasn’t been properly done in years. Sonic Mania is a real treat.

Sonic Mania Plus will release in Summer 2018.