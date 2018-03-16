Watch the Sneak Peek of Super Robot Wars X’s Second Chapter

Bandai Namco has continued their promotion for Super Robot Wars X, which is getting released in a couple more weeks in Japan, by publishing a 24-minute long sneak peek video of the game’s Chapter 2 which is titled Stand Up, Savior! If you missed the previous coverage, you can go back to the Chapter 1 sneak peek.

Without giving too much spoiler, Chapter 2 focuses on the story of Mashin Hero Wataru, as we had also seen Wataru himself appearing in the previous chapter. Super Robot Wars X will combine the storyline of most titles featured to form its own grand storyline. Past Super Robot Wars titles usually span around fifty to sixty chapters in total, and that number doesn’t include branches that occasionally happen in the middle of the story, and it is assumed that SRWX should have around the same amount of chapters.

As with the first chapter video, a couple of fine prints have also been put up by Bandai Namco in the video’s description:

This video is extracted from the second chapter in Super Robot Wars X‘s main story.

Some of the BGMs in this video have been changed from the actual Super Robot Wars X copy.

Super Robot Wars X will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on March 29. An English localization is also in the works and will be released in Southeast Asian countries of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines one month later on April 26. Due to the convoluted licensing processes for the numerous mecha anime titles involved in this game, importing the Asian English version will be your best bet if you live in North America or Europe.

[Source: Bandai Namco]