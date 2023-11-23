Tekken 8 Leo Trailer Previews Bajiquan Fight Style

In the run-up to the release of Tekken 8, developer and publisher Bandai Namco has treated us to a sneak peek at Leo Kliesen and his style of fighting. While we already know the complete roster of the upcoming game, it’s nice to see a familiar face in action.

The traditional Chinese art of Bajiquan

As always, the latest Tekken 8 trailer contains a large amount of ass-kicking as Leo shows off his Bajiquan mastery on Jin Kazama and Azucena. Fans of the series will no doubt be looking forward to taking control of the “Seeker of Truth” in the upcoming release.

Appearing for the first time in Tekken 6, Leo is technically one of the newer members of the iconic fighting franchise. However, given that this particular entry came out in 2007 (if you count the arcade release), that means he has been part of the roster for over a decade and a half at this point.

Tekken has been a staple on consoles and in arcades since the mid-1990s. The first installment was made available on the original PlayStation way back in 1994. Consisting of just eight main characters, plus ten unlockable ones, the OG release has since aged, but the series is still going strong.

Now, with the eighth entry on the way, we’ll be getting over 30 characters to play with and fight against. It’s hard to imagine that Bandai Namco Entertainment would be able to keep it going successfully for almost three decades.

Tekken 8 will be released on January 26, 2024, and will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.