Tekken 8 Launch Roster Complete With Addition of Newcomer Reina

Bandai Namco and Arika’s Tekken 8 is on its way to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on January 26. The latest installment of the long-running fighting game series will feature 32 characters at launch, including four new fighters.

On November 12, Bandai Namco revealed the fourth new character, Reina — finally giving fans a look at the complete launch roster.

Tekken 8’s ‘Purple Lightning’ revealed

Bandai Namco revealed the new character with a trailer showcasing some of her moves. Known as “The Purple Lightning,” Reina uses her speed to overwhelm enemies with a flurry of blows. The trailer included a look at her Heat Smash, a new ability coming in Tekken 8. Reina’s Heat Smash sees her knock her opponent down and drag them along the floor before throwing them across the room.

The purple-clad fighter is still relatively mysterious, with Bandai Namco only revealing a few details. These include Reina being a student at Mishima Polytechnical, the same school as the characters Xiaoyu Jin, Miharu, and Kunimitsu. She also has a particular desire to fight both the Tekken series protagonist, Jin Kazama, and antagonist, Kazuya Mishima. Combined with her fighting style, this seems to imply Reina has a hidden connection to the Mishima Clan.

Reina joins Peruvian MMA fighter Azucena, android super-soldier Jack-8, and French super-spy Victor as the fourth new character in Tekken 8. However, while Bandai Namco has shared much about those characters’ backstories and motivations, Reina remains mysterious. It seems that fans who want to learn more about her will have to wait until Tekken 8 launches early next year.