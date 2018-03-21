Next Borderlands Confirmed (Again) Via Tweet From a Developer

The last proper Borderlands title was The Pre-Sequel, which released in 2014. If you want to jump forward a bit, we had The Handsome Collection–collecting Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel for current gen consoles–and Telltale’s Tales From the Borderlands in 2015, but it’s been three years since a new Borderlands game of any kind has released. Whispers of yet another game in the series have cropped up again today with a simple tweet.

A website called Skewed and Reviewed posted an image of a reply on Twitter, alleging that someone associated with the game had replied to them with confirmation of the next Borderlands game, presumably Borderlands 3. The article omitted the developer that sent the tweet, but it was fairy easy to track down Scott Pytlik, the director of communications at 2K.

Doing well, Gareth! Just busy behind the scenes working on the next Borderlands. How’s things with you? — ScottPytlik (@ScottPytlik) March 21, 2018

Pytlik’s tweet isn’t actually a leak though. Borderlands 3 (or the next Borderlands, as it has constantly been referred to) was confirmed a year ago. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford confirmed that the game was being worked on at last year’s GDC when he showed off a tech demo featuring some of the new systems they are working with on the new game (and then again with a mo-cap photo). The character included in the tech demo was even specifically occluded to avoid spoilers prior to any official announcement. Pytlik pointed this out in a follow-up tweet.

Use what, that I’m working on the next game? Sure, but it’s not exactly a secret that there’s another one coming. Randy confirmed that a while ago 🙂 — ScottPytlik (@ScottPytlik) March 22, 2018

Pytlik also says right in his Twitter bio that he’s “Currently working on the next installment in the @Borderlands franchise,” so it doesn’t seem like there’s much of an effort to keep it under wraps. This might be the longest that a game has been confirmed by a studio without being officially announced though. There’s a lot of hype as fans wait for Gearbox to officially unveil what they’ve been working on, which makes tweets like those sent by Pytlik little rays of hope that it could be announced soon.