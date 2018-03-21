PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  Trophies: Trophy Guides and Lists, PS3, PS Vita, PS4

Ni no Kuni II Trophies Reward Players for Running Errands, View Full List

March 21, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

ni no kuni 2 trophies

Ni no Kuni II finally releases later this week, and now we have a full look at the role-playing game’s trophy list. As one would expect, Bandai Namco’s latest title has a Platinum trophy. Those looking to achieve it will have to run plenty of errands and get 100% completion in the game, though.

Check out the complete list of Ni no Kuni II trophies below:

Platinum

  • One True King
    Awarded for achieving 100% completion.

Gold

  • Onward to Unity
    Awarded for finishing Chapter 9.
  • Scourge of the Tainted
    Awarded for defeating 50 tainted monsters.
  • Dream Big
    Awarded for surviving 10 Dreamer’s Doors.

Silver

  • Superpower
    Awarded for increasing your influence to 70,000,000.
  • No Downside
    Awarded for completing 150 side quests.
  • Recruiting Consultant
    Awarded for recruiting 100 new subjects.

Bronze

  • King in Exile
    Awarded for finishing Chapter 1.
  • King Reborn
    Awarded for finishing Chapter 2.
  • Kingdom Creator
    Awarded for finishing Chapter 3.
  • A Destiny Discovered
    Awarded for finishing Chapter 4.
  • A Matter of Time
    Awarded for finishing Chapter 5.
  • The Price of Progress
    Awarded for finishing Chapter 6.
  • The Mark of Kings
    Awarded for finishing Chapter 7.
  • Peace Breaks Out
    Awarded for finishing Chapter 8.
  • Ocean-Going King
    Awarded for making your first sea voyage.
  • King of the Skies
    Awarded for making your first trip in the Zippelin.
  • Royal Mint
    Awarded for amassing 500,000 guilders.
  • Lord Treasurer
    Awarded for opening 100 treasure chests.
  • Royal Treasurer
    Awarded for opening 200 treasure chests.
  • Tripple Threat
    Awarded for having 50 trip doors remember you.
  • Make Your Best Offer
    Awarded for giving the right gift to a higgledy stone.
  • No Stone Unturned
    Awarded for satisfying every single higgledy stone.
  • A Bit on the Side
    Awarded for completing your first side quest.
  • Side-Tracked
    Awarded for completing 50 side quests.
  • Beside Yourself
    Awarded for completing 100 side quests.
  • Errand Boy
    Awarded for completing your first errand.
  • All About the Errands
    Awarded for completing 50 errands.
  • Knight Errand
    Awarded for completing 100 errands.
  • Soldier King
    Awarded for defeating 1,000 enemies.
  • Warrior King
    Awarded for defeating 2,000 enemies.
  • Toppler of the Tainted
    Awarded for defeating your first tainted monster.
  • Ball Boy
    Awarded for collecting a total of 2,000 balls.
  • Wakey Wakey
    Awarded for being awakened by a golden ball.
  • Wide Awake
    Awarded for being awakened 50 times.
  • Higgledy Gaggle!
    Awarded for getting a set of matching higgledies!
  • Music Buff
    Awarded for acquiring 30 songbooks.
  • Raw Recruiter
    Awarded for recruiting your first new subject.
  • Recruiting Sergeant
    Awarded for recruiting 50 new subjects.
  • Cooking Up a Treat
    Awarded for cooking your first dish.
  • Cooking Up a Storm
    Awarded for cooking 50 dishes.
  • Weapon Whizz
    Awarded for creating 50 different types of weapon.
  • Armor Ace
    Awarded for creating 50 different types of armor.
  • Master of Magic
    Awarded for upgrading your spells 50 times.
  • Higgledy Hotshot
    Awarded for cooking up 50 different higgledies.
  • Master Builder
    Awarded for building 20 facilities in Evermore.
  • King of the Castle
    Awarded for upgrading Evermore Castle to Level 4.
  • To Arms!
    Awarded for winning your first skirmish.
  • God of War
    Awarded for overcoming 50 skirmish challenges.
  • Dream a Little Dream
    Awarded for entering your first Dreamer’s Door.
  • Bad Dream
    Awarded for hitting Danger Lv. 5 in a Dreamer’s Maze.

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is set to release March 23, 2018.

[Source: PSN Profiles]

