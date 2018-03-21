Ni no Kuni II Trophies Reward Players for Running Errands, View Full List

Ni no Kuni II finally releases later this week, and now we have a full look at the role-playing game’s trophy list. As one would expect, Bandai Namco’s latest title has a Platinum trophy. Those looking to achieve it will have to run plenty of errands and get 100% completion in the game, though.

Check out the complete list of Ni no Kuni II trophies below:

Platinum One True King

Awarded for achieving 100% completion. Gold Onward to Unity

Awarded for finishing Chapter 9.

Awarded for defeating 50 tainted monsters.

Awarded for surviving 10 Dreamer’s Doors. Silver Superpower

Awarded for increasing your influence to 70,000,000.

Awarded for completing 150 side quests.

Awarded for recruiting 100 new subjects. Bronze King in Exile

Awarded for finishing Chapter 1.

Awarded for finishing Chapter 2.

Awarded for finishing Chapter 3.

Awarded for finishing Chapter 4.

Awarded for finishing Chapter 5.

Awarded for finishing Chapter 6.

Awarded for finishing Chapter 7.

Awarded for finishing Chapter 8.

Awarded for making your first sea voyage.

Awarded for making your first trip in the Zippelin.

Awarded for amassing 500,000 guilders.

Awarded for opening 100 treasure chests.

Awarded for opening 200 treasure chests.

Awarded for having 50 trip doors remember you.

Awarded for giving the right gift to a higgledy stone.

Awarded for satisfying every single higgledy stone.

Awarded for completing your first side quest.

Awarded for completing 50 side quests.

Awarded for completing 100 side quests.

Awarded for completing your first errand.

Awarded for completing 50 errands.

Awarded for completing 100 errands.

Awarded for defeating 1,000 enemies.

Awarded for defeating 2,000 enemies.

Awarded for defeating your first tainted monster.

Awarded for collecting a total of 2,000 balls.

Awarded for being awakened by a golden ball.

Awarded for being awakened 50 times.

Awarded for getting a set of matching higgledies!

Awarded for acquiring 30 songbooks.

Awarded for recruiting your first new subject.

Awarded for recruiting 50 new subjects.

Awarded for cooking your first dish.

Awarded for cooking 50 dishes.

Awarded for creating 50 different types of weapon.

Awarded for creating 50 different types of armor.

Awarded for upgrading your spells 50 times.

Awarded for cooking up 50 different higgledies.

Awarded for building 20 facilities in Evermore.

Awarded for upgrading Evermore Castle to Level 4.

Awarded for winning your first skirmish.

Awarded for overcoming 50 skirmish challenges.

Awarded for entering your first Dreamer’s Door.

Awarded for hitting Danger Lv. 5 in a Dreamer’s Maze.

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is set to release March 23, 2018.

[Source: PSN Profiles]