Ni no Kuni II Trophies Reward Players for Running Errands, View Full List
Ni no Kuni II finally releases later this week, and now we have a full look at the role-playing game’s trophy list. As one would expect, Bandai Namco’s latest title has a Platinum trophy. Those looking to achieve it will have to run plenty of errands and get 100% completion in the game, though.
Check out the complete list of Ni no Kuni II trophies below:
Platinum
- One True King
Awarded for achieving 100% completion.
Gold
- Onward to Unity
Awarded for finishing Chapter 9.
- Scourge of the Tainted
Awarded for defeating 50 tainted monsters.
- Dream Big
Awarded for surviving 10 Dreamer’s Doors.
Silver
- Superpower
Awarded for increasing your influence to 70,000,000.
- No Downside
Awarded for completing 150 side quests.
- Recruiting Consultant
Awarded for recruiting 100 new subjects.
Bronze
- King in Exile
Awarded for finishing Chapter 1.
- King Reborn
Awarded for finishing Chapter 2.
- Kingdom Creator
Awarded for finishing Chapter 3.
- A Destiny Discovered
Awarded for finishing Chapter 4.
- A Matter of Time
Awarded for finishing Chapter 5.
- The Price of Progress
Awarded for finishing Chapter 6.
- The Mark of Kings
Awarded for finishing Chapter 7.
- Peace Breaks Out
Awarded for finishing Chapter 8.
- Ocean-Going King
Awarded for making your first sea voyage.
- King of the Skies
Awarded for making your first trip in the Zippelin.
- Royal Mint
Awarded for amassing 500,000 guilders.
- Lord Treasurer
Awarded for opening 100 treasure chests.
- Royal Treasurer
Awarded for opening 200 treasure chests.
- Tripple Threat
Awarded for having 50 trip doors remember you.
- Make Your Best Offer
Awarded for giving the right gift to a higgledy stone.
- No Stone Unturned
Awarded for satisfying every single higgledy stone.
- A Bit on the Side
Awarded for completing your first side quest.
- Side-Tracked
Awarded for completing 50 side quests.
- Beside Yourself
Awarded for completing 100 side quests.
- Errand Boy
Awarded for completing your first errand.
- All About the Errands
Awarded for completing 50 errands.
- Knight Errand
Awarded for completing 100 errands.
- Soldier King
Awarded for defeating 1,000 enemies.
- Warrior King
Awarded for defeating 2,000 enemies.
- Toppler of the Tainted
Awarded for defeating your first tainted monster.
- Ball Boy
Awarded for collecting a total of 2,000 balls.
- Wakey Wakey
Awarded for being awakened by a golden ball.
- Wide Awake
Awarded for being awakened 50 times.
- Higgledy Gaggle!
Awarded for getting a set of matching higgledies!
- Music Buff
Awarded for acquiring 30 songbooks.
- Raw Recruiter
Awarded for recruiting your first new subject.
- Recruiting Sergeant
Awarded for recruiting 50 new subjects.
- Cooking Up a Treat
Awarded for cooking your first dish.
- Cooking Up a Storm
Awarded for cooking 50 dishes.
- Weapon Whizz
Awarded for creating 50 different types of weapon.
- Armor Ace
Awarded for creating 50 different types of armor.
- Master of Magic
Awarded for upgrading your spells 50 times.
- Higgledy Hotshot
Awarded for cooking up 50 different higgledies.
- Master Builder
Awarded for building 20 facilities in Evermore.
- King of the Castle
Awarded for upgrading Evermore Castle to Level 4.
- To Arms!
Awarded for winning your first skirmish.
- God of War
Awarded for overcoming 50 skirmish challenges.
- Dream a Little Dream
Awarded for entering your first Dreamer’s Door.
- Bad Dream
Awarded for hitting Danger Lv. 5 in a Dreamer’s Maze.
Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is set to release March 23, 2018.
