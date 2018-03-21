The King of Fighters XIV’s Najd Revealed in New Trailer

The King of Fighters XIV is getting more DLC than just Oswald and Heidern. SNK announced today that the fan contest winner will arrive in the fighting game next month. Named Najd, the character wears a traditional Saudi outfit called an Abaya, and is a college student.

Here’s her official character bio:

Najd is a very quiet person dressed with an Abaya (traditional Saudi garment) with extraordinary powers. At night, she puts on her Abaya and turns into a vigilante to protect her fellow citizens. In contrast to her mysterious appearance, she is a college student during the day.

Check out The King of Fighters XIV Najd gameplay trailer below:

or more on SNK’s latest fighting game, check out my The King of Fighters XIV review. Here’s what I had to say about the title when it released:

Free matches can be made for team and solo fights, but they also house a unique battle type called Party Vs. This mode is a team match that has six different people competing at once. That means each person controls one of the characters in the match, and it’s not unlike playing a basketball game online with real teammates. I find the prospect of this mode to be super interesting, and I can’t wait to see actual teams formed around this concept. It’s fun, fresh, and a smart addition to the genre (even if I found that it can be difficult to get six people together). The King of Fighters XIV is a fully featured fighting game. It still feels like its classic predecessors, but it has been updated in some important areas to feel like a modern take. Its roster is both a celebration of the series that also signifies that this is a new step forward. I’m excited to see KoF back in the spotlight, and I hope to see SNK continue building on this great installment.

The King of Fighters XIV is available now.