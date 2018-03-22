CD Projekt RED CEO: ‘We Can’t Create The Witcher 4’

Fans probably shouldn’t expect Polish studio CD Projekt RED to create The Witcher 4. This is because the studio’s CEO Adam Kicinski recently shot down the possibility of the game. However, players shouldn’t take this as meaning that the series as a whole is over. Those are two very different statements after all.

“We can’t create Witcher 4 because that was a trilogy from the beginning,” revealed Kicinski in a lengthy talk. That statement doesn’t meant there won’t be future Witcher games set in that universe, though. He later added that “No one said that one day we won’t decide to develop something in the Witcher universe, but now we’re focusing on Cyberpunk and Gwent.”

That means fans will have to be content with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for now. For more on that game, check out a snippet of our review:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is truly an incredible masterpiece. The writing and building of the world alone should be lauded as some of the best in video games. Stories weave in and out of one another surprisingly. The consequences of every decision are far reaching and unpredictable while also making complete sense once they happen. The world is organic, dangerous, and fun to explore. There is a true sense of reward and accomplishment. While minor design choices keep it from being absolutely perfect, The Witcher 3 will go down as one of the best games of this generation of consoles.

