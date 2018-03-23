See Masaki Andoh’s Cybuster in Action at the Newest Super Robot Wars X Gameplay Trailer

Bandai Namco has published another gameplay trailer for Super Robot Wars X, which is getting released soon in Japan. This time it features Cybuster, the main robot from Super Robot Wars‘ original saga Masou Kishin: The Lord of Elemental, piloted by its protagonist Masaki Andoh who is accompanied by two cat-like familiars named Shiro and Kuro. Although Masou Kishin had a lot more characters and robots, these are the only representatives from the saga that you will see appearing in this game.

Bandai Namco also wrote the following in the video’s description:

This video is extracted from the Special Scenario, which can be played by inputting the early purchase bonus product code, obtained from first release copies of both regular and limited versions of Super Robot Wars X, before the start of Chapter 3 in the main story.

As mentioned right above, you can unlock the Cybuster earlier than usual if you purchase an early copy of the game that has the corresponding serial code. Masaki and his robot will still appear in the game even if you don’t have this code, but he can only join at a later point in the story, and you will not be able to access this Special Scenario either.

Super Robot Wars X is being developed for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita, and it’s out in Japan next week on March 29. An English localization is also in the works and will be released in Southeast Asia next month on April 26.

[Source: Bandai Namco]