Dead by Daylight Enters Year 3 With New Content, Roadmap Released

Behaviour Interactive’s survival horror multiplayer game, Dead by Daylight, is getting a host of new content as it enters year 3. The game, which first released in 2016, will begin rolling out fresh content this June.

Announcing the news in a press release, Behaviour Interactive revealed that its team of developers has grown from 30 to 75, and that it has “amazing seasonal events” in store for fans.

A breakdown of what’s coming is as follows:

4 new survivors

4 new killers

4 new maps

A new progression system allowing players to unlock non-licensed survivors and killers by playing actively

New paid cosmetic items that won’t impact the gameplay with most of them unlockable by playing too, whether you play a lot or more casually.

A new ranking system for a more meaningful, more inclusive and more rewarding progress.

A new deployment process to trial new features and content on PC first, using PTB, meaning we can push it to all platforms as soon as it feels ready, rather than as soon as we can.

An anti-cheat reinforcement to help make Dead by Daylight a better place for all players.

A tutorial mode to improve new players’ onboarding and allow anyone to brush up their skills before going into ranked games.

Better tools to handle toxicity

Dedicated mid-chapter patches to make sure the content is as clean as possible, to look at some of the balancing element, but also to add quality of life improvements and polish when needed

Further details will be revealed in due course, and we’ll keep our readers posted.