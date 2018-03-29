Watch Over 20 Minutes of Jurassic World Evolution Gameplay

Planet Coaster and Elite Dangerous developer Frontier Developments revealed earlier today that Jurassic World Evolution will release on June 12, 2018. The dinosaur theme-park builder is set to release in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and now we’ve got our first good look at gameplay as the studio released over 20 minutes of new footage.

“As long-time fans of the entire Jurassic series we’re thrilled to be putting players in charge of their own Jurassic World,” said Frontier’s Chief Creative Officer, Jonny Watts. “We’re excited to bring over fifteen years of management, simulation, and creature development expertise to a destination and franchise that remains an inspiration to us.”

Take your first extended look at Jurassic World Evolution gameplay below:

In other recent Jurassic World Evolution news, Jeff Goldblum will be reprising his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm for the game, helping guide players throughout their journey of building the perfect dinosaur habitat. That’s a great get for Frontier, and should help fans of the films feel right at home.

Here’s how developer Frontier Developments describes their upcoming title:

Jurassic World Evolution evolves players’ relationship with the Jurassic World film franchise, placing them in control of operations on the legendary island of Isla Nublar and the surrounding islands of the Muertes Archipelago. Players will build their own Jurassic World as they bioengineer new dinosaur breeds and construct attractions, containment and research facilities. Every choice leads to a different path and spectacular challenges arise when ‘life finds a way.’

Jurassic World Evolution will release on June 12, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.