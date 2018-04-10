New God of War Trailer Explain How Players Can Have Their Own Unique Kratos



Ten more days! That’s all we need to wait until we see the new dynamic duo, Kratos and Atreus. But that “dynamic duo” phrase isn’t just for show, according to the developers of God Of War. It really means that not one Kratos resembles another Kratos.

According to Jason McDonald, Lead Gameplay Designer of God Of War:

This God Of War game is defintiely the biggest one we ever made, there’s a lot of content, and we wanted to make sure that out of all the players playing it, everybody plays a different way. We just want players to have choice. We want palyers in the game with a different Kratos as somebody else’s Kratos, even though he’s still Kratos at the end of the day.

In regards to just how customizable Atreus and Kratos is, Cory Barlog, Creative Director of the game said that:

What we wanted to do is make sure that all the customizations that we offer to the player, fed directly into the core loop of the game. All of Atreus’ sort of ‘core abilities,’ all of Kratos’ core abilities as well as, kind of his reactions, the cooldowns and how fast those go, all his damage, and all of his abilities to take damage; all of those things are factors that you can have control over.

A quick overview of the game can be found below, via its PlayStation game page:

Bold New Beginning His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive… And teach his son to do the same. A Second Chance Kratos is a father again. As mentor and protector to Atreus, a son determined to earn his respect, he is forced to deal with and control the rage that has long defined him while out in a very dangerous world with his son. A Darker, More Elemental World From the marble and columns of ornate Olympus to the gritty forests, mountains, and caves of Pre-Viking Norse lore, this is a distinctly new realm with its own pantheon of creatures, monsters, and gods. With an added emphasis on discovery and exploration, the world will draw players in to explore every inch of God of War’s breathtakingly threatening landscape—by far the largest in the franchise. Vicious Physical Combat With an over the shoulder free camera that brings the player closer to the action than ever before, fights in God of War mirror the pantheon of Norse creatures Kratos will face: grand, gritty, and grueling. A new main weapon and new abilities retain the defining spirit of God of War while presenting a vision of violent conflict that forges new ground in the genre.

Ready your axes everyone! God Of War will be available on April 20, 2018!

