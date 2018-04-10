Check Out the Latest Overwatch Update Patch Notes
The latest Overwatch update is officially live on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The newest update not only brings with it the Overwatch Archives 2018 event, but also includes a ton of other changes to general gameplay, how heroes play, and some more behind-the-scenes information.
There’s a lot to look through, so take a moment and check out the full patch notes for the latest update below:
PATCH HIGHLIGHTS
New Seasonal Event: Overwatch Archives 2018
Experience pivotal moments from history in Overwatch Archives. Join a team of four heroes and participate in cooperative, story-driven missions that give a new perspective on the era before the fall of Overwatch.
This year, take command of the agents of Blackwatch and face off against Talon in an exciting new brawl, Retribution. Players also get a second chance to stop an omnic insurrection as last year’s Uprising mission returns for a rematch. You’ll earn Archives Loot Boxes as you play, unlocking new cosmetics based on moments from Overwatch’s past including legendary skins like Blackwatch Moira, Scion Hanzo, Soldier: 24 Reaper, Talon Doomfist, Specimen 28 Winston, and more.
Overwatch is available now.