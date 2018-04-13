Doom 2 Rumored to Appear at E3 2018

Okay, so one thing is abundantly clear: A Doom sequel is bound to happen sooner or later, considering the franchise’s overwhelmingly positive response from critics and audiences alike. The real question is, when is Doom 2 coming out?

Now it appears that Pete Hines, Bethesda Softworks’ Senior Vice President of Marketing, has possibly answered our prayers. In an interview with Dualshockers, he was asked about possible plans for E3 2018 and what fans should expect from the famed company. And to everyone’s surprise, he dropped a hint that every loyal Doom fan can instantly recognize:

“I couldn’t give you any guesses as to what we’re going to announce and when those games will be out. But I will say, we have a lot of new stuff to talk about at E3. Whether or not folks realize it, this is the hell on Earth time for us with E3. We are in the midst of so much planning and work for all of that content but I’m really excited,” Hines explained.

Could our eyes be deceiving us, or did he just use the phrase “Hell on Earth” in his answer?

For those unfamiliar, the aforementioned phrase refers to 1994’s Doom II: Hell on Earth, which launched on PC before making its way to various consoles over the years. Now, what are the chances the above comment serves as a subtle nod to the original 1990s sequel?

Considering it’s been practically two full years since the rebooted series launched, it’s not entirely unreasonable to assume that a new entry is well under way at this point. This is especially true if Bethesda had prioritized the franchise due to its positive reception.

All we can do now is wait until E3 2018 arrives this June 12-14. That said, we’d like to hear from you in the meantime. Do you firmly believe Doom 2 will make an appearance at this year’s E3? Or are we doomed to wait for years to come?

[Via: Rely on Horror]