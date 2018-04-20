Roguelike Puzzle Adventure Game Subaeria’s Release Date has been Delayed

iLLOGIKA, the developer responsible for the highly applauded games Cuphead, has announced that Subaeria’s release date will be delayed to the second week of May.

The studio said that they wanted to add a final polish to the game to make sure that it is as good as possible. They decided to push back the launch date not only for the PlayStation 4, but for all platforms by a few weeks. The initial release date was set for next week, April 24.

More info about Subaeria available below, via iLLOGIKA and their Steam page:

About Subaeria Combining platform and clever puzzle gameplay mechanics with roguelike elements, Subaeria’s single player campaign challenges their skills to control the movements of their adversary robots with the help of their drone and abilities. Each level is procedurally generated and gradually increases the puzzle solving difficulty, enabling power-ups and demanding strategic thinking in order to manipulate the surroundings and character’s skills. Players follow Styx, a young girl who’s out for revenge after her family is murdered by the overlord of Subaeria. She must fight her way through droves of murderous robots by pitting them against one another. As she progresses towards her goal of revenge, she’ll explore the underwater city of Subaeria to uncover the mysteries that lie below the depths. Subaeria features include: Pit your enemies against one another and the environment to defeat them.

Use skills equipped to your drone to influence your robot enemies and Styx.

Every room is a puzzle to be solved with the skills you have on hand.

Unlock different skills, buffs and skins at each play through.

Explore a new labyrinth at every play session. The Game Players can manipulate both Styx and a hovering companion, their Drone, to trick and influence enemies into defeating each other and themselves. Along the way, they’ll find many skills to upgrade their Drone and give them an edge needed to survive. They’ll have to make strategic decisions in how they progress through the city and how they allocate their resources in order to survive long enough to witness the resolution of Styx’s story.

Subaeria will be available this 9th of May, 2018 for the PS4.