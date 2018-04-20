Rumor: Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Multiplayer is Similar to Overwatch

“Forget what you know.” It’s a tagline that helps to back up some of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 rumors that have started flying around. Earlier this week, various sources indicated Black Ops 4 wouldn’t have a traditional single-player campaign. It was reported that the planned campaign mode, called Career, was scrapped as Treyarch got closer to launch and realized there was no way they could have it done. Reports have also emerged about a last-man standing battle royale mode coming to Black Ops 4, popularized by the likes of Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

None of these reports have been confirmed or denied by Activision. The publisher will most likely remain on radio silence until the community reveal event next month, but another rumor has surfaced about Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 multiplayer. The leak, corroborated by Call of Duty info site charlieINTEL, reports that Black Ops 4 took the idea of specialists from Black Ops 3 and cranked the lever even farther to the Overwatch side, meaning we could see something that’s a lot more like a hero shooter than a traditional Call of Duty game.

Further information surmises that the story would be handled similarly to Overwatch, by inserting history and background of the characters used in the multiplayer.

Here’s the transcript of the leak:

New Multiplayer information has been confirmed by more than one source so I can now talk about that more publicly. As of two days ago Multiplayer was in the worst state you have ever seen a Call of Duty multiplayer mode. Sources who have play-tested the mode claim that it is less like a Call of Duty mode and more like a Call of Duty Overwatch or a Call of Duty LawBreakers. The LawBreakers reference is incredibly apt considering what he told me next. Remember how I said the game was simultaneously boots on the ground and advanced movement? Well I can elaborate on that a little more too. The game was going to take the “hero” or “specialist” system from Black Ops 3 and take it to the next level. Perks were basically removed completely, and had instead been morphed into a strange kind of Kill Streak. Normal Killstreaks as we know them, for example harrier jets or chopper gunners, didn’t in fact exist in this version of Black Ops 4. Instead you got highly powerful perks. One of which was a Movement Alteration. It literally changed your movement from Boots on The Ground to something very strongly resembling Black Ops 3’s advanced movement systems.

It was also reported that play testing hasn’t received the most positive reception, but this portion of the leak hasn’t been corroborated by multiple sources. Allegedly, Treyarch has been rolling back some of the major changes that made the game more like Overwatch after the negative reception.

Evolution is a difficulty all game series face. Just look at the risks God of War took with its new release. Call of Duty is a yearly franchise that many have criticized for remaining far too unchanged from iteration to iteration. However, it now seems that in an attempt to make some radical changes, reception hasn’t exactly been the most positive.

Of course, all of this could be the result of misunderstandings and compartmentalized information. All that’s left to do now is wait until the official Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal to find out just how Treyarch plans to craft their upcoming game, and how Call of Duty will be changing in this year’s release.

[Source: charlieINTEL]