Omensight Releases on PS4 and PC This May

Developer Spearhead Games have announced that their time-altering murder mystery Omensight will arrive on PlayStation 4 and PC on May 15, 2018. Preorders for the action game will go live tomorrow, and players will be able to grab it for $19.99. The developer previously released Stories: The Path of Destinies.

To celebrate the Omensight release date announcement, a new gameplay video has been released with developer commentary. Check it out below:

For even more on the upcoming title, check out my Omensight preview. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say:

Omensight begins with an inevitability: the world is going to end. That’s not exactly a cheery way to start a gameplay demo, but it does setup a pretty obvious goal of stopping the apocalypse from occurring. All of these issues stem from the death of a priestess, and it’s up to the player, who plays the role of the mute Harbinger, to figure out who killed the central character. While there’s only 12 hours left before the world ends, that doesn’t mean that players need to rush to figure out the mystery. Rather than imposing a time limit, Omensight is more akin to the classic comedy Groundhog’s Day, where Bill Murray wound up repeating the same day while retaining memory of past events. Similarly, the Harbinger will remember information and events they see prior to each cycle, and it’s up to them to use that information in new ways in order to solve the mystery.

Omensight releases May 15, 2018 for PlayStation 4 and PC.